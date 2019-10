A Demolition Derby and Races event will be sponsored by Brittany’s Project Nov. 2.

ATV, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, rat rods, stock compact and V8 stock will be included.

The event will be held at 2817 La. 87 at La. 323 in Franklin. Entry fee is $20, and awards will be presented.

Helmets and proper attire is mandatory.

Spectator admission is $5. There will be concessions.

More info: 337-828-2284.