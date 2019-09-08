'Boo on the Bayou' sponsored by city Halloween evening

“Boo on the Bayou” will be a safe, family-friendly event for Trick or Treat on Halloween.

The City of Franklin is sponsoring this event on Teche Drive at the former Center Theater location. Interested persons, small businesses, organizations and churches can sign up to hand out candy in one location to help.

“Boo on the Bayou” is Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. It is a free event. Teche Drive will be closed to thru traffic to allow everyone a safe environment to enjoy the event without worry. Set up time is from 4-5 p.m.

The deadline to sign up to distribute candy to Trick or Treater’s is Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. If interested contact ashields@franklin-la.com or at 337-828-6345 or Ed “Tiger” Verdin, everdin@franklin-la.com, or 337-828-6347.