Boil water alert for Baldwin

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 9:22am

Baldwin Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean has issued a boil water advisory for certain areas of Baldwin.
Baldwin residents at Labau, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, Jolivette, Provost, and Lancelin Streets are under a boil water advisory until further notice, due to a broken water line that has since been repaired.
Officials say that the water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.
For more information, please stay tuned to local TV and radio stations or call Town Hall directly at (337) 923-7523.

