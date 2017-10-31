Blazing the Atchafalaya trail

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser officially launched The Atchafalaya Water Heritage Trail on Mon-day with several ribbon-cuttings across the state, including one at the Mr. Charlie Rig Museum.

“The purpose is to understand and to educate how the water of the Atchafalaya Basin has affected us who live around the Basin,” said Carrie Stansbury, executive director of Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau.

The Water Heritage Trail is a self-guided driving tour that will span 14 parishes that make up the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

The trail will feature kiosks at significant locations that illustrate the historic blend of African, Spanish, Native American and European cultures as well as the natural and scenic re-sources of the Atchafalaya River and surrounding swamps.

St. Mary Parish will have nine kiosks, located at Morgan City’s flood wall, Mr. Charlie, the Chitimacha Museum, the Franklin Historic District, Burn’s Point, Cypremort Point State Park, the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge, the Wedell-Williams Aviation Museum, and Lake End Park.

The significant water-ways that will be featured at the various kiosks will be the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Teche, East Cote Blanche Bay, Vermilion Bay, Cypress Swamps and Lake Palourde.

Nungesser said the idea for the project came from the 100th anniversary of the National Park System, for which he said millions of tax dollars were spent to encourage citizens to venture to the great outdoors.

“Why don’t we promote the great outdoors in Louisiana?” said Nungesser. “Let’s take all those unique things in Louisiana that nobody else has and put it together with the great outdoors.”

Nungesser said that commercials have already run in other states which has increased outdoor tourism to the state for horseback riding, canoeing, fishing, and biking.

“Where else in the world can you catch a redfish in the morning and catch a pair of Mardi Gras beads at night,” said Nungesser.

A full list of designated locations across the state as well as an interactive map is featured on the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area website at www.waterheritage.atchafalaya.org.