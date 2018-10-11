Bicylist killed in accident

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported that cyclist Zaria Welcome was killed Wednesday in a collision with an automobile on Frontage Road of US 90.

Wenesday, at approximately 9:18 p.m., the Franklin Police Department received a report of an accident involving a bicycle on US 90 East Bound Frontage Road near La. 3211.

According to Thibodeaux, upon arrival, it was learned that a vehicle collided with a bicycle.

The female bicycle rider, 23-year-old Zaria Welcome, sustained fatal injuries from the accident.

Thibodeaux reports the accident as still under investigation at this time.