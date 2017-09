Berwick Homecoming Week Proclaimed

Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff with the senior girls that make up Berwick High School homecoming court signed a proclamation deeming Sept. 24-30 BHS 2017 Homecoming Week. The 2017 BHS homecoming queen will be determined Friday, Sept. 29, during halftime of the BHS homecoming football game. Front row from left: Hannah Henry, Mayor Ratcliff, Mary Catherine Reggie, Maddie Osburn. Back row from left: Brittany Roberie, Cate Koen, Anna Armato, Amber Lanclos, Leah Domangue, Rose Sons, Adella Guidroz, and Makayla Melendez. Not pictured: Carlee Landry.