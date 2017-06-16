Berwick council passes bear-proof can rules

BERWICK — The Berwick Town Council established regulations and standards for proper use of wildlife-resistant containers Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

The ordinance passed Tuesday, which takes effect June 23, is the first of its kind for the town.

The ordinance is an exact replica of wildlife-resistant container ordinances adopted by Patterson and St. Mary Parish. The council chose to adopt this ordinance because an ordinance of this nature needs to be in place so that the replacement of destroyed wildlife-resistant containers would be funded by the state.

The state will only replace a wildlife-resistant container if the container is deemed properly secured in the time of its destruction. Wildlife-resistant containers have already been distributed.

According to the ordinance, wildlife is defined as any undomesticated animal such as deer, hogs, skunks, bears, raccoons, coyotes, beavers, bobcats, squirrels and opossums.

Baiting for deer or hog hunting is the only exception to this ordinance. The ordinance says no one living in the town of Berwick shall intentionally or unintentionally feed or provide food in a manner that would create an attraction of wildlife, which includes leaving the wildlife-resistant container unlocked.

Residents in areas that are designated to have the wildlife-resistant containers must keep the containers locked at all times and also may no longer use bird, squirrel, or “critter” feeders as well.

Violation of the ordinance will result in fines or civil action taken against a resident by the town. A resident’s first violation will be a warning. A second violation will result in a $150-$250 fine as well as a summons and complaint. A third or more violation will result in a $250-$1,000 fine and a possible injunction.