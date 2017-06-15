Berwick council amends short-term docking fees

BERWICK — The Town Council established fees for the short-term docking of vessels at the city’s wharf at a regular meeting Tuesday.

Councilmember Damon Robison said docking fees should be amended to take in considerations for commercial fishers who were displaced from the Morgan City wharf.

“We should be showing some compassion to those who have been put out by the flood and construction,” said Robison.

Robison said that he didn’t want commercial fishers to have to pay an annual fee twice by paying to dock in Berwick and then paying again when the Morgan City wharf is completed.

Council member Duval Arthur proposed that the new fees should go into effect Oct. 1, and the council approved that recommendation.

Also Tuesday, Lud Henry, representative of the historical committee, presented the theme for the Lighthouse Festival. This year’s theme is Seafood and Trapping of Berwick. The historical committee is currently collecting old photos and traps to put on demonstration. Henry said that this year the historical committee would also like to invite boat traffic to the festival.

Police Chief James Richard asked that the public be mindful of alligators crossing the levees and coming through ditches due to high water.

In other council news,

—A budget workshop was set for 6 p.m. July 18 with a July 25 follow-up date if needed for more discussion.

—Crossing Place Church was approved for a 5K benefit run on Sept. 16 with all proceeds going to combat human trafficking.

—Crossing Place Church will donate the remaining fans still needed for seniors to St. Mary Council on Aging.

—Atchafalaya Fitness was approved to hold a free Zumba dance class 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 26 at Lighthouse Park.