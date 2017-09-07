Berwick, Centerville get literacy group awards

Two St. Mary Parish schools, Centerville High School and Berwick High School, have received the 2017 Dollar General Literacy Foundation award.

Centerville received $4,000 and BHS received $1,500 in the youth literacy grant to help support teachers and individuals to increase literacy skills of all ages.

“Through our mission of Serving Others, we are excited to support literacy and education across the communities we call home,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said in a press release.

“We hope the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s youth literacy grants help strengthen literacy programs, ex-pand library collections, inspire a love of reading in students and make a distinct impact to enhance the lives of children.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant has awarded an estimated $90,000 in youth literacy grants this year to schools across Louisiana and other nonprofit organizations. Over the last 25 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded over $140 million in grants to schools and nonprofit organizations across the nation with this year’s awards totaling over $4 million.

Grant funds are awarded each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Grant applications for the 2018 cycle will be available Jan. 2, 2018, at www.dgliteracy.org.