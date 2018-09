Hanson High School will host a blood drive Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the campus cafeteria.

The blood drive is in part to benefit the Sinitiere family. With each donation in the family’s name, a monetary donation will be issued toward their hospital bill. As well as, each donation of blood ensures the gift of life for the next recipient in need.

Sign up online at: www.unitedbloodservices.org.