Bear Festival kicks off April 12 with all-new activities for kids

This year’s Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival will bring more to the bayouside this time around.

It is set for April 12-13 on Parc sur la Teche along the bayou in Franklin.

Edgar Dugas said this year’s musical lineup is again represented by all locals:

Friday

6-8 p.m.: The 5 O’clock Shadows

8:30-11 p.m.: Brittany Pool Band

Saturday

3-5 p.m.: The Bayou Classics Band

6-8 p.m.: Lowdown

The fireworks show is returning and will begin at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting depends on location, and music continues:

8:30 p.m.: Fireworks

8:30-11p.m.: Flashback

Dugas said, “We feel we have a great lineup of all-local bands.”

There will be no pets allowed on the festival grounds, Dugas said, due to problems experienced during past events. Franklin Police will be enforcing that change.

“The biggest add-on that we’re excited about this year is that Claire House for Women and Children will be putting together and supporting a kids’ carnival area,” he said. “With characters walking around the fair grounds and lots of small games.”

The games area will be behind the Blevins Building.

“We know we’ve always failed for the younger kids, so Claire House stepped up with the help of a sponsor,” Dugas said. “I’ve seen pictures of the layout and it’s pretty cool. It’s all professional.”

Dugas also said the Franklin Rotary Club’s 2nd Annual Gumbo & Jambalaya Black Pot Cook-Off will be held Saturday.

Competition begins at 6 a.m. for either gumbo or jambalaya, both with options of chicken and sausage or seafood.

All funds raised will benefit the Rotary Community Outreach Programs.

For more information and an application and rules, contact Iris Sharpe at 337-578-9078 or Dawn Kaiser-Melancon at 210-784-0298, dawnkaisermelancon@gmail.com.

The US Fish & Wildlife Service will offer limited boat tours in the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge, and Captain Caviar of Patterson will host boat rides from the festival grounds to Oaklawn Manor and back.

The refuge tours will embark when enough persons sign up to launch. Registration in the Blevins Building.

Dugas noted that the festival’s sponsors have been supportive of the festival in many ways:

—The City of Franklin with police protection and public works assistance. “The city has been doing a really good job,” Dugas said.

—St. Mary Parish Government for financial support.

—Rep. Sam Jones and Sen. Bret Allain in securing state funds in support through the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau.

—Cabot Corporation.

—Franklin Foundation Hospital will participate in the Bear-Y Patch activities.

—The Teddy Bear Repair Clinic is returning by FFH.

—The Forest Best Western, Louisiana Wetlands, T-Mobile sponsoring the band stage, T. Baker Smith, Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi and Brown Insurance Agency.