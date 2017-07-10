Banner-Tribune wins in 7 press association categories

Louisiana Press Association’s 2016 LPA Newspaper Competition was held Saturday in Biloxi, Miss.

Judges from Texas critiqued 2,408 entries from 47 Louisiana newspapers, publications and student publications.

The Banner-Tribune was a big winner in Division 4, with seven awards, including three first place honors.

Former reporter and photojournalist Colin Murphey was recipient of the Best Feature Story award for his reporting and photographs of the shrimp harvest in the local area.

Murphey also won the prestigious Gibbs Adam Award, along with Managing Editor Roger Emile Stouff, for a series of investigative reports on Quorum Health Resources, the management company at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Also, Murphey was awarded Best Feature Photo for a shot of moving vehicle lights at night, and also three awards for Best Photo Package for his work on sugar processing, cane harvest and a neglected horse rescue.

Stouff received a Best Headline award for Murphey’s story and photos on the sugar cane harvest in St. Mary Parish.

First place awards were presented for the shrimp harvest, Quorum report and sugar processing.

Murphey has since moved on to The Daily Astorian, in Astoria, Ore., where he is a full-time photojournalist.