Banner outdoors columnist Flores wins four LOWA awards

Natchitoches was the host site for the 72nd Annual Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association Conference held this past weekend.

The organization presented awards for Youth Journalism, Fish of Year, Youth Hunters of the Year and the Association’s Internal Excellence In Craft Awards, where LOWA writers are recognized annually for their contributions.

Morgan City Daily Review and Franklin Banner-Tribune outdoor writer John Flores received four awards in four categories. Flores took first place in the magazine short feature category, first place in the regular feature magazine category, third place honors in the photography category and third place in the electronic submissions category for an article featured in www.stmarynow.com titled, “Platte Bayou Rookeries Are Things That Matter.”

“It’s always an honor and a humbling experience to receive an award among such a distinguished group of outdoor communicators,” Flores said. “The fact that I live in St. Mary Parish helps. We have such a diverse eco-system here with the Atchafalaya Basin and Atchafalaya River draining into our vast coastal marshes. The people of St. Mary Parish are just the best. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they always have a story to tell providing something unique to write about.”

The internal awards program is judged in a double blind format. For 2017 the Florida Outdoor Writers Association judged the contest entries. Contest EIC Chairperson Vicki Holmes said that in the five years that she has organized the contest she received one of the highest number of entries in 2017 under her tenure.

EIC Awards are sponsored by Louisiana Sportsman Magazine, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, Louisiana Forestry Association, and the Louisiana Charter Boat Association.

LOWA’s organizational goals include promotion and enhancing media coverage of nature-based outdoor activities in Louisiana. Additionally, LOWA promotes conservation and wise use of fish, wildlife, and other natural resources.