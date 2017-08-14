Baldwin to receive assistance with water treatment plant

Baldwin’s Board of Aldermen received news Thursday of an estimated $271,000 of expected grant relief to be awarded for use in the repair of the town’s water treatment plant.

The news came from State Rep. Sam Jones during the monthly meeting at Baldwin Town Hall.

Jones addressed the board and others in attendance firstly, by presenting a letter from Gov. John Bel Edwards, in which Edwards congratulated the town of Baldwin for winning a grant for $35,000, to be used to fix a pump and replace a filter at the water treatment plant.

However, concerning the remainder of the $271,000, there was a caveat. Jones informed the board that the remaining $236,000 comprising the $271,000 was slated to be awarded, but was being held up due to political restructuring in Washington, DC.

Jones lamented that money can get hung up in the bureaucracy of government, with ease. He advised, “File your contracts as quickly as you can get ‘em, and pull your money down as quickly as you can get it.”

According to Jones, the remainder of the town’s grant funds only have left to be released, but the official who was to release the funds was recently fired, leaving the grants unreleased until the vacant seat can be filled. Jones did say he had faith that the funds would soon be released and that the town would then only have to raise another $29,000 to achieve its initial goal of $300,000 estimated to fully repair the water treatment plant.

Jones suggested the board apply for a United States Department of Agriculture grant to make up the $29,000 deficit, as well as to look into procuring the services of a professional grant writer, thereby maximizing the efficiency and surety of attaining sought-after monies.

Though a significant portion of the board meeting belonged to Jones, he was by no means the only contributor at the podium.

Former alderwoman and concerned Baldwin citizen Thor Frederick addressed what she perceived as a lack of police presence in the town. She cited as example a recent incident in which Mayor Donna Lanceslin was assisting by directing traffic through an intersection, with no police on the scene.

“None of these comments are personal,” Frederick said. “My point in all of this is the lack of concern for the job, (that of the chief and the officers), and their possibly tending to matters of a second job while on town time. You have to take care of your first job before you take care of your second job. You can’t do one on top of the other.”

Frederick went on to propose that the writing of citations by the police department could become a systematic component of augmenting the town’s “financial situation,” as she had seen state highway patrol units in the town, doing that very thing.

She also urged the citizens of Baldwin to exhibit fidelity in the regular paying of their utility bills, to assist in the financial stability of the town and the providing of its civil services.

She closed by saying, “The only thing I want to see, is for Baldwin to thrive and survive, and only the citizens of Baldwin can do that.”

Assistant Police Chief Joe Garrison answered Frederick’s charges by stating that he, the chief, and the officers of Baldwin had been working tirelessly for the security of the community. He pointed out that every call the department received, including that from Frederick, as recently as a few weeks ago, was answered in a thorough and timely fashion. To which, Frederick consented, and commended the department.

Lance Mire was recognized as Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, and the community was informed of Fit Fun and Fabulous Serving St. Mary Parish, a conglomerate effort of organizations to benefit the community, to be held all day Oct. 5, in downtown Franklin.