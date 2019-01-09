Author Trista Brazan slated to speak at the Franklin library

Southeastern Louisiana author Trista Brazan comes to Franklin Library with inspirational tales of medical heartbreaks and what it means to be a family in the face of adversity.

Her book “The Claire Chronicles” will make you laugh, cry and fully grasp the power of familial fortitude.

Trista Brazan and her husband knew their lives were going to change the moment their daughter Claire took her first breath. What they didn’t anticipate was the spiraling medical journey that was to ensue, ensuring their daughter’s survival.

Born in May, 2014, Claire was diagnosed with a genetic disorder and half a heart. After receiving a successful heart transplant in 2015, Claire’s journey continues to be fraught with obstacles, but Brazan proves that the impossible is possible with family, chocolate, love and lots of faith.

“Meet the Author” and learn about their family’s journey at Alex P. Allain Library in Franklin Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

For further information on this book event, please contact Franklin Library at 337-828-5364.