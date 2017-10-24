Atchafalaya royalty will appear at festival

The entire court of the Lower Atchafalaya River Pageant will be introduced at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Morey Park during the Patterson Main Street Fall Festival and Historic Walking Tour.

Mallory Perry of Patterson High School was crowned as the first Miss Lower Atchafalaya River Queen.

Rochelle Bergeron of Morgan City High School was crowned Teen Queen.

The city of Patterson held its first Lower Atchafalaya River Pageant Oct. 8 at the Patterson Area Civic Center in which seven women from the Tri-City area competed for the crown.

“We had some inquiries about having Patterson royalty, and we had a good following so we just decided to go with it,” said Ryan Aucoin, community affairs director.

The pageant crowned two queens, Miss Lower Atchafalaya River Teen Queen and Miss Lower Atchafalaya River Queen, while the rest of the participants were dubbed ambassadors of the pageant.

The pageant was attended by other festival royalties such as the Harvest Moon Festival and La. Crawfish Festival queens. Community officials and members were in attendance as well.