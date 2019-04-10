Art Stroll register deadline April 12

Artists and authors are invited to participate in the Franklin Merchants Association Art Stroll.

Each will be paired with a business owner on Main Street. The deadline to enter the Art Stroll is April 12 at noon. The entry form is available from the tax department and the Community Development Department of City Hall, ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345.

Additionally, the Franklin Merchants Association is asking artists and authors to donate to its silent auction. The proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Franklin Merchants Association. To donate a piece of art or a book to the art stroll for the silent auction, please contact Diane Wiltz at 337-828-3441.

The Franklin Merchants Association will host its art stroll Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Franklin. Because the Kentucky Derby is that weekend, artists and attendees are asked to wear attire and hats similar to those worn for the Kentucky Derby. For more information about the Art Stroll, please contact Diane Wiltz at 337-828-3441.