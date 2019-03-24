Art stroll to have silent auction

Sun, 03/24/2019 - 6:00am

The Franklin Merchants Association’s Art Stroll will feature a silent auction.
The proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Franklin Merchants Association. If you would like to donate a piece of art or a book to the silent auction, contact Diane Wiltz, 337-828-3441.
Donating to the silent auction is not required for participation in the Art Stroll.
The deadline to enter the Art Stroll and have your name and location on Main Street featured on the fan is April 5 at noon.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019