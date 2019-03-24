Art stroll to have silent auction

The Franklin Merchants Association’s Art Stroll will feature a silent auction.

The proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Franklin Merchants Association. If you would like to donate a piece of art or a book to the silent auction, contact Diane Wiltz, 337-828-3441.

Donating to the silent auction is not required for participation in the Art Stroll.

The deadline to enter the Art Stroll and have your name and location on Main Street featured on the fan is April 5 at noon.