Armelin presented appreciation plaque
Tue, 10/24/2017 - 10:02am Roger Stouff
James Armelin Jr., former scout master, receives an award from Quentin Schrock, of Cub Scout pack 300, for 25 years of dedicated service to the BSA and his community.
