Armed robby suspects arrested in Franklin

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported that Monday, at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at a local business located on Iberia Street.

Upon arrival officers learned that two male subjects went into the business armed with weapons and demanded money from employees.

The Franklin Police Department searched the immediate area for the suspects, but was unable to locate anyone matching the description given by the victims. However, detectives were able to develop two persons of interest, and obtained search warrants. Detectives recovered the suspects’ weapons (airsoft), clothing and masks that were used in the armed robbery.

As investigations continued throughout the day, it was learned that one of the suspects in the armed robbery had been developed as a suspect in a separate armed robbery that occurred Jan. 29 at a business on Martin Luther King Boulevard. That same subject was also developed as a suspect in several vehicle burglaries in the Eastwood area of Franklin, that were reported on Dec. 30 and 31 of last year.

Dequellin Antoine, 18, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:13 p.m. on charges of possession of schedule I narcotics marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary of a vehicle, six counts, and armed robbery, two counts. Antoine was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Laquandrae Poledore, 17, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:58 p.m. on the charge of armed robbery. Poledore was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.