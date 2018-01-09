Anslum: 'Live by the lessons taught me'

Sheriff Scott Anslum stood on the fourth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Monday with patrol deputies, detectives and administrators to take the oath of office for Sheriff of St. Mary Parish.

The oath was administered by Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme of the 16th Judicial District.

Retiring Sheriff Mark Hebert announced last year that he would be stepping down to spend time with his wife, Jill, who is battling a serious illness.

“I am confident that Scott Anslum has the experience, intelligence, and leadership skills to continue our work of making the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office the best in Louisiana,” Hebert said. “I am also confident that the entire St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will stand with him to continue the great tradition of this office.”

Anslum began his service to the people of St. Mary Parish 25 years ago in Baldwin, when he joined the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1998, as a patrol deputy.

In his speech made at the ceremony, Anslum said, “I thank God for giving me the strength to take on this responsibility. I am a man of faith and with Him I know I am not alone. I also want to thank my wife and family.

“I promise to continue to live by the lessons taught me—that every day I wear the badge as your sheriff is a privilege given to me from the people. Our badge is a symbol of the trust you have placed in me and every member of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. It is sacred.”

Anslum asked for the continued support of the citizens of St. Mary Parish saying, “I firmly believe that each member of our community can offer assistance, be it the faith-based community, business leaders, those in the education community or the hard-working citizens who make St. Mary Parish our home. I need your help and assure you my door will always be open.”