Accused ATV thief arrested by SO

St. Mary Parish Scott Anslum reported the apprehension and arrest of a suspect in a recent ATV theft.

Dustin Frederick, 35, of 712 Fulton St., New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on the charge of possession of stolen things.

On June 30, a resident in Charenton made a complaint to the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office in regards to an ATV that had been stolen from his residence.

No leads had been developed in the case until Tuesday, when deputies patrolling the Baldwin area were dispatched to a complaint of three 4-wheelers being ridden in cane fields on Penn Road. The riders were found to be riding with bandanas covering their faces.

Lately, thefts in the Baldwin area have been committed by perpetrators riding on 4-wheelers, Anslum reported.

Responding deputies were able to locate the 4-wheelers and gave chase, as they would not stop.

Two of the riders abandoned their 4-wheelers and fled on foot.

Both abandoned 4-wheelers were recovered and transported to the St. Mary Parish Motor Pool, and deputies learned that both had been reported stolen.

A short time later, deputies and detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with male and a female at the area on Penn Road. The female had an injured ankle and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. An officer identified the male as one of the persons operating one of the stolen ATV’s from the initial complaint reported earlier during the day.

The male was identified as Frederick. Frederick was questioned by detectives and ultimately transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $5,000.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives consulted with detectives of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, leading to them locating additional stolen property at Fredricks’ residence.

The investigation is related to theft investigations in the Baldwin area and is ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.