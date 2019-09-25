3 cited in parish for alligators

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three subjects for alleged alligator violations on Sept. 7 in St. Mary Parish.

According to LDWF, agents cited Johnny P. Templet, 64, and Patricia M. Templet, 62, both of Pierre Part, for removing alligator tags, failing to maintain required records, illegal possession of alligators or skins and intentional concealment of wildlife.

Agents also reportedly cited Patricia M. Templet for failing to comply with alligator parts tagging requirements. LDWF also said agents cited Ellery A. Mayon, 72, of Morgan City, for failing to tag alligator upon taking and taking more alligators than he had tags for.

LDWF agents say they received information on the night of Sept. 5 about an alligator buyer that was removing alligator tags and returning them to the hunter to be used on other alligators.

On the morning of Sept. 6, agents visited and questioned Patricia Templet at her place of business in Berwick about removing alligator tags and returning them to the hunter.

After questioning, agents say they determined that Patricia Templet acquired an 11-foot hide and nine-foot alligator hide and removed the tags and returned them to the hunter. Agents say they also learned that Patricia Templet did not document acquiring the hides in her records and that she had the hides buried on her property.

After finding where the two alligator hides were buried, agents also found a whole seven-foot alligator decomposing on the property.

Agents learned that Mayon had brought four alligators to Patricia Templet to sell, but since the seven-footer on the line had drowned, she didn’t want that one and removed the tag to return to Mayon. Then the owner of the business, Johnny Templet, put it in the back of his truck and threw it into the weeds where agents discovered the alligator.

Intentional concealment of wildlife brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Illegal possession of alligators or skins and failing to tag alligators upon taking each carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Failing to maintain required records brings a $250 to $500 fine, and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with alligator parts tagging requirements, taking more alligators than you have tags, and removing alligator tags each carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense.