15 schools will provide free lunch, breakfast
More than half of the schools in St. Mary Parish will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2017-18 school year.
The St. Mary Parish School Board said in a press release Tuesday that the following 15 of the 21 schools in the parish will receive free breakfast and lunch as part of the Community Eligibility Provision:
—B. Edward Boudreaux Middle
—Berwick Elementary
—Centerville Elementary/High School
—Franklin High
—Franklin Junior High
—Hattie A. Watts El-ementary
—Julie B. Maitland Elementary
—LaGrange Elemen-tary
—M.E. Norman Ele-mentary
—Morgan City Junior High
—Patterson Junior High
—Raintree Elementary
—W.P. Foster Elementary
—West St. Mary High
—Wyandotte Elemen-tary
The Community Eligibility Provision is a federal program under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program in which schools and local educational agencies that serve predominately low-income children have a new option for meal certification.
Under CEP, schools do not collect meal applications for free or reduced lunch but instead use a process called direct certification in which other federal databases, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance Pro-gram for Needy Families and Medicaid, are used to identify students who are eligible.
Schools are then reimbursed using a formula based on a percentage of students identified as eligible for free meals using the results of the direct certification.
Schools that are con-sidered for CEP must have at least 40 percent of the student population as identified eligible students for free or reduced lunch.
The CEP started in the 2011-12 school year in just a few states and was made available nationwide the 2014-15 school year.