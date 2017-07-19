15 schools will provide free lunch, breakfast

More than half of the schools in St. Mary Parish will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2017-18 school year.

The St. Mary Parish School Board said in a press release Tuesday that the following 15 of the 21 schools in the parish will receive free breakfast and lunch as part of the Community Eligibility Provision:

—B. Edward Boudreaux Middle

—Berwick Elementary

—Centerville Elementary/High School

—Franklin High

—Franklin Junior High

—Hattie A. Watts El-ementary

—Julie B. Maitland Elementary

—LaGrange Elemen-tary

—M.E. Norman Ele-mentary

—Morgan City Junior High

—Patterson Junior High

—Raintree Elementary

—W.P. Foster Elementary

—West St. Mary High

—Wyandotte Elemen-tary

The Community Eligibility Provision is a federal program under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program in which schools and local educational agencies that serve predominately low-income children have a new option for meal certification.

Under CEP, schools do not collect meal applications for free or reduced lunch but instead use a process called direct certification in which other federal databases, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance Pro-gram for Needy Families and Medicaid, are used to identify students who are eligible.

Schools are then reimbursed using a formula based on a percentage of students identified as eligible for free meals using the results of the direct certification.

Schools that are con-sidered for CEP must have at least 40 percent of the student population as identified eligible students for free or reduced lunch.

The CEP started in the 2011-12 school year in just a few states and was made available nationwide the 2014-15 school year.