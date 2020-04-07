Article Image Alt Text

Youth injured in watercraft collision

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:32pm
Staff Report

Two juveniles were involved in an accident on Bayou Teche near Berwick Monday afternoon, involving personal watercrafts, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the two juveniles were operating the personal watercrafts when they collided, ejecting the two operators, Wildlife and Fisheries Public Infor-mation Officer Adam Enick said.
One of the operators was transported via AirMed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment of injuries, Enick said.

