St. Mary officials: COVID-19 case at Franklin nursing home

At least one case of COVID-19 has been identified at Franklin's Legacy Nursing Home, parish officials said Thursday.

The information was in a press release from St. Mary Parish Coroner Eric Melancon and Parish President David Hanagriff.

Melancon has been in contact with Dr. Chip Riggins, medical director of the Louisiana Health Department's Region 3, "to advise that the proper protocols as set by the Center of Disease Control, relative to preventing the spread of COVID-19 at this facility were in place at this facility and will continue."

The parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has provided personal protective equipment to the nursing home.

Twenty-four of 31 nursing home facilities in Louisiana Health Department Region 3, which includes St. Mary, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne, have positive cases, the press release said.

"St. Mary Parish's long-term care facilities have done a great job following following the CDC guidelines and keeping the facilities sanitized, clean and COVID-19 free," the press release said.