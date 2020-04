Storms, possibly severe, are heading toward the Tri-City area Sunday.

The National Weather Service says storms will move into the area after 1 p.m. Sunday.

A wind advisory will be in effect 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The chance of storms falls to 70% Sunday night.