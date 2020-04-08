School Board will consider calendar for 2020-21

Staff Report

As uncertainty persists about the remainder of this school year, the St. Mary Parish School Board will consider alternatives for the 2020-21 school year at a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Central Office Complex in Centerville.

Some members concerned about underlying health conditions will attend the meeting by teleconference as a precaution against COVID-19.

The agenda includes possible 2020-21 calendars of 182, 192, 200, 202, 210, 212, 220, 222, 240, 242 days.

Public schools have been closed by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 13 order.

The board will also consider the summer work schedule for employees.

There will be more minutes than usual to approve after three meetings in March. In addition to the regular second-Thursday meeting, the board held two special meetings to tailor a proposed sales tax for employee pay raises.

After opposition emerged to the original proposal, the board came up with a retooled proposition for a 0.45% sales tax dedicated to raises for teachers and other employees. The tax would have to be renewed by voters after five years, and the original dedication of a portion of proceeds to technology enhancements has been dropped.

The board acted quickly on the changes, hoping to receive State Bond Commission approval in time for the May 9 election. The commission approved the new proposition, but then the election was postponed to July 25 because of coronavirus concerns.

Board members will gather 20 minutes before the meeting to receive bids for security improvements at district schools.

The changes are designed to direct school visitors directly to the school office, avoiding the need to pass through areas frequented by students.

The schools where improvements are out for bid, along with the budget for the work at each:

—Maintenance District I: Franklin Junior High, $115,000; Franklin High, $65,000; West St. Mary High; B.E. Boudreaux Middle, $65,000.

—Maintenance District II: Berwick Elementary, $55,000; Hattie Watts Elementary, $145,000.

—Maintenance District III: J.S. Aucoin Elementary, $170,000; Wyandotte Elementary, $180,000.