Red Ribbon Week drawing contest deadline is May 1

The entry deadline for the Red Ribbon drawing contest is 4 p.m. May 1.

The poster slogan is “Don’t Huff, Don’t Puff, STAY AWAY FROM THAT STUFF! Be Drug-Free!”

The grand champion will receive $125 and a framed reproduction of the winning artwork. The work will be featured on campaign T-shirts and the front cover of the 2020-2021 Drug-Free Calendar. The grand champion will receive one copy of the calendar and one T-shirt in the appropriate size.

Other winners will receive a framed reproduction of their winning drawing, a copy of the calendar when they come in, and a certificate to be awarded at a future St. Mary Parish School Board meeting. These winning drawings will also be included in the campaign calendar.

The categories are PK-1, grades 2-3, grades 4-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and Adult

Drawing Contest Rules:

1. The entry must be drawn on regular size (8 ½ by 11 inches) white paper. Entries may be done in ink, markers, colored pencils or crayons. No lead pencil (black and white).

2. All drawings must be landscaped sideways Entries that are either oversized or drawn upright instead of sideways will not be considered.

3. Copyrighted cartoon characters or pictures will not be considered.

4. Do not use cut-outs or paste-ons, as this will disqualify those entries.

5. All entries must be mailed to: P.O. Box 170 Centerville, LA 70522 or emailed to geveritt@stmaryk12.net

6. The contest is open to all ages.

7. Complete the entry form information and tape on the back of the entry.

8. The slogan “Don’t Huff, Don’t Puff, STAY AWAY FROM THAT STUFF! Be Drug-Free!” must be typed or hand-written on the drawing. (Note: The slogan should be the main words on the drawing.)

9. Once winners are chosen, all winners under the age of 18 must submit a signed parental permission form to be acknowledged as a winner in the contest.

For more information, please call Gidget Everitt at 337-836-9661.