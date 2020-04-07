Article Image Alt Text

One hospitalized after Amelia vehicle fire

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:36pm

Staff Report
A car fire at an Amelia residence Monday resulted in one adult male being taken by Air Med for treatment of injuries, according to Amelia Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Brown
Brown said the department was notified of the accident at 4:05 p.m. Monday of a car fire on Magnolia Street and responded. Upon arrival, he said the fire was extinguished, but the adult male, who had been working on the car, had burns that Acadian Ambulance was treating.
Air Med was brought in nearby, and the man was transported to an unknown hospital, Brown said.
