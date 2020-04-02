Morgan City police radio logs for March 31-April 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, March 31
7:17 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:50 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:37 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
10:48 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
Noon 900 block of Seventh Street; Shoplifting.
12:13 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Theft.
12:44 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.
12:54 p.m. Old Bridge; Juvenile problem.
1:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:11 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
4:48 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Disturbance.
6:09 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.
6:29 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.
7:03 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
8:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:14 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
10:18 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.
Wednesday, April 1
12:21 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
1:41 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
1:48 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Medical.
3:06 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Medical.