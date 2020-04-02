Morgan City police radio logs for March 31-April 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, March 31

7:17 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:50 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:37 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

10:48 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

Noon 900 block of Seventh Street; Shoplifting.

12:13 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Theft.

12:44 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.

12:54 p.m. Old Bridge; Juvenile problem.

1:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:11 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

4:48 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Disturbance.

6:09 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.

6:29 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

7:03 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

8:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:14 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

10:18 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

Wednesday, April 1

12:21 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

1:41 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

1:48 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Medical.

3:06 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Medical.