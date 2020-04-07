Morgan City police radio logs for April 5-6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, April 5

8:13 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

8:40 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

9:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.

10:52 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

11:22 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

11:28 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:53 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

12:05 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

12:29 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Harassment.

1:13 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Fire.

1:22 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Animal complaint.

2:07 p.m. Short and Cherry streets; Loud music.

2:32 p.m. Maple Street; Juvenile problem.

2:43 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

3:16 p.m. Short and Cherry streets; Disturbance.

3:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.

4:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

5:11 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

5:47 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

5:57 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Warrant.

9:28 p.m. Fifth Street; Loud music.

9:52 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

9:55 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Disturbance.

Monday, April 6

3:04 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.