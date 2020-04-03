Morgan City police radio logs for April 1-2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, April 1
5:26 p.m., Belanger and Federal area, Complaint
5:33 p.m., 1200 block Greenwood, Alarm
5:40 p.m., 300 block Egle, Suspicious activity
6:04 p.m., 2000 block Keith, Loud music
7:45 p.m., 1000 block Ninth Street, Alarm
9:55 p.m., 700 block Main Street, Welfare concern
10:35 p.m., 500 block Barrow, Disturbance
10:39 p.m., Garber Street, Disturbance
10:43 p.m., 300 block South Railroad, Disturbance
11:19 p.m., Leon Street, Disturbance
11:26 p.m., 3000 block Allison, Disturbance
11:58 p.m., 500 block Lawrence, Medical emergency
Thursday, April 2
12:19 a.m., , 600 block Gen. Patton, juvenile problem
1:45 a.m., 2000 block Allison, Suspicious subject
2:42 a.m., , 900 block Seventh Street, Alarm