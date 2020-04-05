Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Mary

Two more positive tests for COVID-19 in St. Mary were reported at noon Sunday, raising the total to 67 after 238 tests.

Another 13 cases were reported in St. Martin, where 77 people have now been infected after 114 tests.

Three more cases were reported in Assumption for a total of 56 after 92 tests.

Statewide, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases was relatively small, 504, for a total of 13,010. But the number of deaths rose by 68 to 477.

More than 60,000 tests have now been performed statewide.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals grew by 77 to 1,803. Of those 561 patients were on ventilators.