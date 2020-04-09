Sacred Heart Easter service schedule

Here is the Easter weekend schedule for Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City:

—Facebook account: Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church of Morgan City

Sacred Paschal Triduum schedule as follows:

—Holy Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m.-Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Livestreamed/Face-book

Followed by Adoration in the Church until midnight. Keep distance

Good Friday, April 10, 3 p.m.: Passion of the Lord. Livestreamed/ Facebook.

Followed by Stations of the Cross. Livestreamed on Facebook.

—After Good Friday service a Prayer and Veneration of the cross in church until 7 .m.

NOTE: Venerate the cross without touching to prevent any possible spread of disease.

Keep at least 6 feet distance when you venerate it.

—Holy Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Veneration of the cross in church

8 p.m.: Easter Vigil. Livestreamed /Facebook

—Easter Sunday, April 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Easter Blessing as you drive by front of church. You may bring your own water to be blessed.

11 a.m.: Mass. Livestreamed on Facebook

Webpage: http://sacredheartmc.org