Palm Sunday at Holy Cross

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 10:37am

Submitted Photos
Holy Cross Church was busy on Palm Sunday with Drive-in Eucharistic Adoration on the Cedar Street side and In-car Confession in the high school parking lot. Additionally, the Rev. Patrick Rivere from St. Thomas Aquinas blessed palms for parishioners to pick up at the Yvonne Adams Life Center. Holy Cross administrator the Rev. Brice Higginbotham co-celebrated Palm Sunday Mass with Bishop Shelton Fabre live on Facebook, KWBJ and YouTube. Adoration will be offered again next Sunday for Easter.

