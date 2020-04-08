Is curve flattening?

East Baton Rouge Parish is Louisiana's most populated parish. U.S. 2020 Census estimates rank EBR in 1st place with 440,000 residents.

Jefferson Parish is next and then Orleans.

But in nearly four weeks, EBR is still being tested 75% less than Orleans, though the ratios of tests-to-positive cases are about the same.

In Orleans, Louisiana's COVID epicenter, 25% of those tested have the virus. In EBR, 17% test positive but the testing rate is only one-fourth that of Orleans.

In Caddo, the 2nd most tested parish, only 6% test positive. So why is the state's Capital City so far behind in testing