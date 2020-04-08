Louisiana gets funding for 'unemployment on steroids'

Louisiana has received funding for enhanced unemployment benefits under the federal CARES Act, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered payments to begin Monday.

The extra benefit is $600 per week on top of the usual jobless benefit.

Edwards made the announcement at his daily coronavirus press conference Wednesday.

The recipients will include those are eligible for traditional unemployment benefits as well as contract workers, "gig workers" and others who do not usually qualify for unemployment benefits but who receive other benefits after recently passed legislation.

The governor urged people to apply for unemployment benefits as soon as possible. He suggested applying online at louisianaworks.net between 10 p.m and 4 a.m., when traffic on the system is relatively light.

Louisiana unemployment claims have skyrocketed since COVID-19 prevention measures began to close or reduce operations for many employers.

Edwards said the unemployment trust fund has paid $51.5 million over the last three weeks. In a typical week, the fund pays out about $2.3 million.