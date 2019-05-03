Woman arrested for possession of illegal drugs

A 42-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for possession of a Schedule II drug (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute following information received by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s narcotics detectives, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

—Stella D. Behre, 42, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday for possession of schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule III drugs (Subutex), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives received information of a female, identified as Behre, being in possession of methamphetamine at a motel in the Morgan City area. When detectives make contact with Behre, she admitted to possessing methamphetamine, Subutex pills and drug paraphernalia to detectives. Behre was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $1,500.

Smith advises that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 38 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Rene Pratcher Jr., 55, of Painters Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Thursday for no license plate light, no headlights and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary in the area of Barrow Street in Amelia near Cashier Street when he observed a vehicle traveling westbound with an inoperable left headlamp. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, identified as Pratcher. A background check on Pratcher revealed he was driving under suspension. He was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—At 2:12 a.m. Thursday, a female juvenile, 16, was arrested as an ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy was dispatched to a call in reference to an ungovernable juvenile. The complainant reported that the juvenile left the residence. Upon arrival, the deputy was able to locate the female juvenile. She was released to a guardian pending juvenile court action.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reports that Morgan City Police Department responded to 33 calls. The following persons were arrested:

—Jason James Ashley, 31, of Campo Lane in Amite, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on warrants from the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear and contempt of court.

Ashley was located at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on the active warrants. He was transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Randy M. Pinkerton, 22, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property.

Officers were dispatched to a Filmore Street residence in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, officers learned Pinkerton had committed a battery on a female and damaged a cell phone while at the residence. Pinkerton was located a short distance from the residence and placed under arrest. He was transported to the police department for booking and incarceration.

—Keddrick D. Jones, 32, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace fighting.

Jones turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department on the warrants. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Lacey Lynn Scully, 25, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of fugitive from justice.

Officers came into contact with Scully on La. 182. A warrant check revealed Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for her arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was placed under arrest and transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.