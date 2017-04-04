(Updated) Suspect caught without incident after gun complaint

Morgan City police have apprehended a suspect without incident after responding at Tuesday afternoon to a report of someone with a gun in the area of Belanger Street.

Schools in the area were briefly put on lock-down until the suspect was caught, Lt. John Schaff said. No one was injured.

At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, the Morgan City Police Department placed some schools near Belanger Street in Morgan City on a lock-down status after a complaint of a disturbance and reported male subject chasing a female while armed with a gun on Belanger Street, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and ultimately located the suspect and detained him during the investigation.

After the suspect was secured, and the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet rifle was recovered, local schools were notified and released from lock-down status at 3:01 p.m. The suspect, Tommy Morgan Jr. and Jamie Williams, both of Morgan City, were arrested and both charged with aggravated Assault and disturbing the peace by alarming the public.