Sheriff: Man failed to register as sex offender

A 39-year-old Morgan City man was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Chad Michael Carmouche, 39, of Justa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to register as a sex offender or child predator and failure to obtain special identification card as a sex offender.

Carmouche was located at the sheriff’s office in Franklin on the active warrants. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Titus Cornelius Trimm, 34, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with theft.

Trimm was located at the sheriff’s office in Franklin on the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Sylvester Louis Lee Francois Jr., 21, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Teche Road in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint of a fight. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with two subjects. Through further investigation, authorities learned Francois had committed a battery on the victim, Smith said. Francois was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Wanya Malik Francis, 24, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious person attempting to enter a business with a firearm in Amelia, the sheriff said. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who stated a subject was walking across the parking lot with a firearm.

After further investigation, authorities learned Francis had taken the firearm without permission, Smith said. Francis is a convicted felon. Francis was jailed with no bail set.

—Zock Alexander Allen, 50, of New Orleans, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was traveling west on U.S. 90 near La. 182 in Calumet when he observed a vehicle on the side of the roadway with its right turn signal flashing. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Allen. A background check on Allen revealed he was driving under suspension, Smith said. He was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Sabrina Scully, 24, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday on warrants from the Morgan City Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and contempt of court.

A deputy patrolling the Amelia area conducted an investigative traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Scully.

A background check on Scully revealed the active warrants. She was jailed with bail set at $3,660.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Krystal Nicole Tolento, 31, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with probation violation, three counts of failure to appear in court and three counts of contempt of court. Tolento was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—Ronald J. Grow, 46, of Union Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with direct contempt of court, failure to pay probation fee and probation violation. Grow was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Joseph Jerome Jessie, 40, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Jessie was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Sabrina Marie Scully, 24, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Scully was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Lamarcus Francois, 24, of Galvez Street in Washington, D.C., was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a hold for the New Orleans Police Department. Francois was awaiting bail to be set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.