Obituary for John Livas

John Livas, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, died Friday, March 3, 2017.

Visitation will be Sat-urday at First Baptist Church in Schriever from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by two brothers, Clarence and Donald Livas Sr. of Schriever; three sisters, Joyce Noble, Mable Chatman of Schriever and Gail Celestin of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.