Mrs. B.I. "Te" Moody (1926-2017)

Thelma Theresa Hebert Moody passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 1, 1926, in Rayne, Louisiana, to Nettie Laura Plattsmier and Valery Leonard Hebert, the youngest of their five children. In her early years, she was known as “Te,” a good athlete who could run like the wind and a musician, favoring saxophone and piano. She was a 1942 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Rayne, and she completed the Southwestern Louisiana Institute Secretarial Science program two years later. She worked with the Bank of Commerce in Rayne until her marriage to Braxton Isham Moody III, also of Rayne, though originally from Iota, on June 14, 1947. Always upbeat, with a beautiful smile, she was a model of unselfish motherhood for her children and grandchildren. To her beloved husband, she was so very special and he loved her so very much. They were enjoying their 70th year of marriage together and recently gathered with their nine children for a joint 91st birthday celebration.

First a devoted wife, she went on to mother five generations of her family. She was affectionately called “Mama Te.” She was known for her Sunday dinners, Christmas Day with hand-stitched and appliquéd Christmas stockings that she made for each new baby, her love of Cypremort Point and Destin beach sunsets, and Sunday afternoon rides to Rayne and Iota. Guests were always welcomed to her Sunday dinner table with her church parish pastors often blessing her meals. Over the years, she enjoyed playing her favorite “Somewhere My Love” on her piano, teaching her children and grandchildren how to play; painting at Longview Art Studio, her artwork now family treasures; playing bridge with friends; and her Tuesday morning gathering with her Rosary group. She spent years driving her family carpool and celebrating birthdays with the honoree’s favorite dinner and cake. She never forgot a birthday, sending a card with the inserted greeting “better early than late.” She gave of herself to all without end.

Left to honor and cherish her memory is her beloved husband B. I. Moody III and their nine children: Rosalind Robertson (Sam), Braxton I Moody IV, Valerie Hensgens (Dennis), Beverly Lagroue (Harold), Katherine Hundley (Doug), Kevin Moody (Tracy), Charlotte Leonards (Buck), Stephen Moody (Dawn) and Elizabeth Gielen (Bryant). She dearly loved her 49 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She has gifted them with a legacy of great faith, enduring love for her family and husband B.I., and a treasury of shared memories. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Douglas A. Moody Sr. and his wife Claire of Lafayette, her niece Carol Leger LaCroix of Rayne, and nephews Clyde J. Leger Jr. also of Rayne and Lenny Hebert of Stillwater Oklahoma, as well as the mothers of her grandchildren, Victoria Harris Moody and Jeanne Franques of Lafayette. She always lovingly remembered her grandson William Moody Hensgens of Crowley, who predeceased her in 2009.

Visitation for family friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Geesey Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Her Tuesday morning Rosary Group will gather at 12 noon to lead recitation of their weekly Rosary. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. For those who have asked, memorial contributions can be made to charities of one’s choice, or to St. Michael Catholic School, Notre Dame of Acadia Parish, or Rayne Catholic School.

