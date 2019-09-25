Police make arrest in Brownell Homes shooting

A 19-year-old Morgan City man was arrested for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting Sunday on Mallard Street in Brownell Homes, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

Deandre Paul Jackson, 19, of Lydia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with use of a firearm.

On Sunday, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint in reference to a shooting in the area of Mallard Street. When officers arrived, they learned one victim was shot and transported to an area hospital with a non-life threating gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, Detectives discovered the victim was shot during the course of an armed robbery. Investigators developed Jackson as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Jackson was located at a business on U.S. 90 and with the assistance of Patterson Police Department he was jailed.

The investigation is continuing and the public is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605 with any information.