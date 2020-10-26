Zeta expected to be 'minimal hurricane' in southeast Louisiana

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen and make landfall as a “minimal hurricane” over southeast Louisiana sometime Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service reported in its Monday morning update.

As of the 10 a.m. update, Zeta is within five miles per hour of becoming a hurricane and is approaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

It is expected to move northwest as a hurricane over the Yucatan, before entering the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said Zeta will have a more rapid movement north and turn northeast once it gets into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

However, there is a cold front that is expected to reach southwest Louisiana Wednesday, which the National Weather Service predicts will aid Zeta even more towards the northeast.

If the storm moves further west, though, it will take slightly longer to approach the coast and probably will weaken.

There is a 20-30 percent chance of 39 mph or greater tropical storm force winds eastward from Vermilion Bay across south and central Louisiana.

There isn’t a lot of rain anticipated from the storm, either, with a half inch to 1 inch in southwest and central Louisiana.