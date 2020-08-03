Young Memorial prepares for classes to resume

When students attending South Louisiana Community College’s Young Memorial Campus in Morgan City begin fall classes Aug. 17, they will be placed in one of multiple learning platforms.

Classes may be online, on-campus, hybrid (online and on-campus) or hysync (online all but one class on campus the first day of the semester).

“All programs are currently running but in modified formats,” the school’s director of communications and marketing, Christine Payton, said Friday.

Payton said students will be notified via a letter on each course about how their class will be set up.

Students are encouraged to review the South Louisiana Community College website for more information or their Canvas account for details on their class information.

According to the South Louisiana Community College website, the changes in class models were put in place to still hold instruction if COVID-19 flares up again. That meant boosting the amount of courses that are offered in the hybrid or hysync model.

In the hybrid model, classes will meet on campus up to two times per week. The rest of the class will be completed virtually.

On-campus learning will be done in small group rotations on particular days and times.

This fall, those students eligible for book vouchers may use them to buy computers, microphones and cameras in the South Louisiana Community College bookstore.

On campus, students are urged to wear a mask. Computer labs will be open in an abbreviated format.