You can Adopt a Family for Christmas

St. Mary Community Action Agency is seeking sponsors for their 2019 Adopt a Family program. This program will support the underprivileged families in our parish.

“Our hope is to provide them with a ‘Merry Christmas’ through the blessing of gifts and food,” Almetra J. Franklin, Chief Executive Officer/Head Start Administrator, said in a news release.

The goal is to assist families within the Head Start service areas of St. Mary and Vermillion parishes. Each sponsored family will receive a food basket, clothing and a gift per child.

“We are asking prospective sponsors for a donation of $100 per family, but all donations will be accepted,” Franklin said.

Each organization will be invited to present gifts to their adopted family. The program will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the central office location in the Peter Pan gymnasium, 1407 Barrow Street in Franklin.

Donations should be submitted no later than Monday, Dec. 2. All checks or money orders should be payable to St. Mary CAA.

Donations can be mailed to: ATTN: Adopt a Family program, 1407 Barrow Street, Franklin, La. 70538.

For more information, contact Summer Jones or Claudette Yarber at 337-828-5703.