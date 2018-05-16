Working out with Dad

Terrell Mingo and his daughter, Taylor, 4, look at each other during Exercising with Dads on Tuesday morning at Siracusaville Recreation Center. St. Mary Community Action Agency organized the event with the Head Start programs in the area. The purpose was to promote interaction of fathers and father figures with their children. Instructors with Anytime Fitness led the exercises. (The Daily Review Photos/Zachary Ftizgerald)