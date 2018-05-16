Terrell Mingo and his daughter, Taylor, 4, look at each other during Exercising with Dads on Tuesday morning at Siracusaville Recreation Center. St. Mary Community Action Agency organized the event with the Head Start programs in the area. The purpose was to promote interaction of fathers and father figures with their children. Instructors with Anytime Fitness led the exercises. (The Daily Review Photos/Zachary Ftizgerald)

Rainey Moore Jr. gets in pushup position with his grandson, Kiethen Humphrey, 4.

Working out with Dad

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 11:23am zachary fitzgerald

St. Mary Community Action Agency held its Exercising with Dads program Tuesday in conjunction with the Head Start programs in the area. The event was at Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018