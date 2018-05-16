Terrell Mingo and his daughter, Taylor, 4, look at each other during Exercising with Dads on Tuesday morning at Siracusaville Recreation Center. St. Mary Community Action Agency organized the event with the Head Start programs in the area. The purpose was to promote interaction of fathers and father figures with their children. Instructors with Anytime Fitness led the exercises. (The Daily Review Photos/Zachary Ftizgerald)
Rainey Moore Jr. gets in pushup position with his grandson, Kiethen Humphrey, 4.
Working out with Dad
St. Mary Community Action Agency held its Exercising with Dads program Tuesday in conjunction with the Head Start programs in the area. The event was at Siracusaville Recreation Center.