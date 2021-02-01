Woman survives after assault, gun misfires

A Breaux Bridge man was arrested, accused of rape, kidnapping and trying to shoot his victim twice, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Dennis Joseph Comeaux, 46, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree rape, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender.

Deputies responded to a report of an alleged sexual assault of a female that occurred on Pine Alley Drive in St. Martinville.

An investigation into the allegation was initiated and the suspect was identified as Comeaux. As the investigation continued, deputies learned that during the course of the sexual assault, Comeaux attempted to shoot the victim twice but the gun misfired. He subsequently placed the victim into the trunk of the vehicle and drove away, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was able to flee the suspect and seek assistance at the St. Martinville Police Department, when the suspect stopped at a stop light.

Deputies learned that the suspect had stolen the victim’s vehicle following her escape, and an immediate search for the suspect and vehicle was conducted.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, a trooper with Louisiana State Police, Troop A, observed the vehicle traveling west at mile marker 151 in West Baton Rouge Parish. A subsequent traffic stop was conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail by Louisiana State Police, for possession of a stolen vehicle. He will be extradited to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The St. Martin Sheriff’s Office thanked the St. Martinville Police Department and Louisiana State Police, Troop A, for their assistance in this investigation.