Woman faces gun and drug charges

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Morgan City woman who was in possession of heroin and a firearm, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jessica Brown Burgess, 38, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension. She was jailed with bail set at $11,500.

Smith also reported that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office responded to 135 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Ashley Nichole Johnson, 21, of Lockett Road in Franklin, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Robert Ray Broussard, 26, of Cemetery Highway in St. Martinville, was arrested at 5:18 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Broussard was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Stanley Gabriel Sr., 58, of Gabriel Lane in Jeanerette, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Sunday on a charge of leash law. Gabriel was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—George Curtis Williams III, 57, of Mechanic Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and attempted theft. Williams was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Kristen Elizabeth Bourque, 27, of Yellow Bayou Road in Centerville, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Tessa Michelle Pilgrim, 41, of Elaine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security and improper display of license plate. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Pamela Mitchell, 62, of Isaac Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Mitchell was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Dylan Michael Boling, 23, of Hunting Road in Ricohoc, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Monday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. He was jailed and released on a $5,000 bond.

—Diana R. Butler, 48, of Federal Circle in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, turning movements and required signals. Butler was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Shelby J. Levergne, 24, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and expired or no inspection sticker. Levergne was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and improper driving left of center. Levergne was also arrested on a Plaquemines Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehiclewhile license is suspended/revoked/cancled and operating a vehicle with obstructed windshield and/or window view. He was jailed with no bail set and is being held for another agency.

—Veronica Gonzalez-Jiminez, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan Cty, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving on right side of the road, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, operating a vehicle without proper required equipment and failure to honor written promise to appear. She was jailed and later released on a $360 bond.

—Roger Bernnorh Short Sr., 34, of Mary Street in Gibson, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movements and required signals. Short was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Rita Rochelle Noel, 38, of Halsey Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Monday on a charge of telephone harassment. Officers came into contact with Noel on Seventh Street. A computer check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Nathan Griffin IV, 44, of Ena Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:41 a.m. Monday on charges of criminal damage to property under $1,000 and resisting an officer and on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers were called to a Seventh Street residence about a person wanting to pick up their belongings. Upon officer’s arrival, they came into contact with Griffin. Officers learned Griffin had damaged the front door of the residence before police arrived. A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. When officers attempted to place Griffin under arrest he fled on foot. Officers were able to detain and arrest him a block away from the scene. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.